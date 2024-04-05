ModernGhana logo
May you enjoy many years of success, happiness in this country that deeply believes in freedom — Lil Win tells wife after obtaining US citizenship

General News Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa
Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win, known for his entertaining performances on and off-screen, has celebrated a milestone in his personal life as his wife officially becomes a citizen of the United States of America.

The actor, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, took to social media to share his joy and congratulate his wife on her new citizenship status.

Posting photos of his wife holding her American citizenship certificate alongside the country's flag, Lil Win expressed his pride and love for her.

“Congratulations on achieving citizenship in the United States of America. May you enjoy many years of success and happiness in this country that believes so deeply in freedom.

“Am super proud to have you as my wife and a mother to my children. I love you so much, First lady of WizzyEmpire,” he wrote.

The news comes after Lil Win surprised fans in 2022 by announcing his marriage to his wife, Maame Serwaa, in a private ceremony.

Despite initial surprise and speculation, Lil Win has publicly expressed his love and admiration for his wife, highlighting her support and understanding throughout their relationship.

“Where there is love there is life. I was called greedy, selfish, impatient and which made me feel a little insecure. I can make mistakes, I can be out of control and at times hard to handle", he captioned the post.

"But you proved to handle me and my boys at our worst, and you have assured me that you don’t deserve me at my best. Adom Nyame Nhyira wo ….. Maame Serwaa ….. My time is up to #wezzyempire,” he wrote under a photo of him and his wife.

“Where there is love there is life Adom Nyame Nhyira wo…My time is up,” Lil Win added in subsequent posts.

Their union has been blessed with three children, and Lil Win continues to embrace the joys and challenges of family life.

Lil Win's previous marriage to Patricia Afriyie ended amidst public scrutiny.

