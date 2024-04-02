Ghanaian actress and TikTok sensation, Asantewaa, has recently faced criticism after sharing her testimony of childbirth at church following years of marriage without conceiving.

Asantewaa, known for her controversial social media presence, welcomed her first child after over five years of marriage, sparking celebration among her followers.

However, her decision to document her pregnancy journey and share it with her audience drew both support and backlash.

Some followers accused her of destroying her womb through multiple abortions, while others congratulated her on her pregnancy.

In an attempt to express her gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, Asantewaa shared her testimony in church, detailing the challenges she faced and the joy of finally welcoming her child.

However, her testimony was met with criticism from some quarters, with individuals accusing her of exaggerating her experience and behaving as if she was the first woman to conceive after a long wait.

A netizen drew comparisons to other celebrities like Gifty Anti and Nana Ama McBrown, who openly shared their struggles with infertility before eventually becoming mothers.

“Asantewah is behaving like she got married for 20 years before giving birth. Mcheeeee attention seeking saaa. Even Gifty Anti and Nana Ama have spared us,” a netizen said.

