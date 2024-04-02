MTN Stands In Worship brings Kumasi to standstill

The Garden City, Kumasi came to a standstill on Easter Sunday, when the MTN Stands In Worship, took center stage for the first time in the region.

Hundreds of gospel music lovers trooped to the Golden Bean Hotel, to experience what eventually came out as one of the biggest events within the region.

At 5 pm (the scheduled time for the show), most of the audience was seated with DJ Carcious warming up the auditorium with some 'welcoming' melodies for the anxious fans who were looking forward to a memorable evening.

The night officially started with a grand entrance by MC Abena Kay who ensured that the audience settled in with her amazing command and blend of the Twi and English language.

The excited kids, the dapper youth, the elegant oldies and radiant royal folks adorned in rich kente fabrics were ready to be emersed into powerful ministrations.

Starting with the Kumasi Evengel Choir, patrons were treated to over half an hour renditions of local chorals including "Just by the Power of God", "God You're Good" by Francis Adyei,"Yedi Nkunim" and "Watua M'aka' by Tagoe Sisters among others.

Apostle Dr Nana Sarpong then delivered his Words of Exhortation titled 'Consider' and urged Christians to take advantage of such programmes to praise God for his mercy and sacrifices.

He said, it was important to celebrate the victory of Christ in a very decent and Godly manner while urging the youth to desist from violence during the upcoming December general elections.

His message paved the way for the classic man in the Ghanaian gospel music industry, ACP Kofi Sarpong who set the roof on fire with his outstanding energy and stagecraft.

Starting with "Amen" and then Esther Piesie's "Ewuradi Mo," followed "Agyenkwa" and his usual Presbyterian hymns, the crowd went agog and practically joined him on stage to sing and dance along.

He charged the atmosphere with his jumps and great dance moves which got the youth to defy orders and dance in front of the 'royal bench."

The City's favourite Bra Sammy's performance which followed was nothing short of spectacular with his soothing and spirit-filled voice bringing the crowd into a worship mood.

Beginning with his remarkable rendition of local worship, "the Nation's Worshipper" as affectionately called switched into some powerful praises to bring back ACP's energy.

The night however was far from over as one of Ghana's greatest vocalists and live band performers, Obaapa Christy took over for another spectacle serving audience with a mocktail of old, recent and new songs including "Ebeyeyie," "Hyebre Sesafo", "Aseda" and "Wagye Me."

After which she perfectly introduced the icing on the cake, Kweku Gyasi with their song "Mesuafre Awurade" to crown the night with another memorable performance.

Patrons did not waste time as they joined the evergreen performer on stage with his high-powered display to dance the night away in what many described as the best gospel event to ever happen in Kumasi in recent times.