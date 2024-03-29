ModernGhana logo
Legal action should be taken against unauthorized AI producers in music industry — Bash Luks

Industry News
The recent release of Azawi's latest song "Masavu" which supposedly features the late Mowzey Radio, has brought this matter to the forefront.

This has left Ugandan artists feeling angry and apprehensive about the future of their art, particularly in a country where the copyright law has yet to be strengthened.

The song "Masavu" by Azawi is surrounded by controversy as it has been reported that an unidentified individual utilized AI technology to manipulate the late Mowzey Radio's voice, resulting in a collaboration without obtaining proper legal permission.

The AI-generated song received widespread attention, eliciting both praise and criticism from its audience.

Bash Luks, an artist and music producer, has expressed his concerns regarding the unauthorized creation of songs by AI producers. He emphasizes the importance of proper authorization in the music industry.

He asserts that artists invest their passion and dedication into their creations, facing various obstacles along the way. Having their art manipulated without consent not only shows disrespect but also undermines the value of their hard work.

"Individuals who engage in such actions should be held accountable through legal action. It is inappropriate to impose a collaboration on an artist without their consent. It is important for people to show respect for someone's artistic abilities and expertise," said Bash Luks.

