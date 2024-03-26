ModernGhana logo
26.03.2024 General News

Fantasy Dome demolition: I needed time to fly engineers that built it from China to relocate it — CEO

Fantasy Dome demolition: I needed time to fly engineers that built it from China to relocate it —CEO
26.03.2024

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fantasy Entertainment, Leslie Quaynor, has shed light on the challenges he faced in relocating the Fantasy Dome from its former site at the Trade Fair Centre following its demolition.

In an interview on Joy FM, Quaynor disclosed that one of the major obstacles he encountered was the intricate nature of the Dome's structure.

He explained that the dismantling process required special skills of some engineers from China who were involved in its initial construction.

"The Dome is a very complex structure. To dismantle it, I need the engineers that built it from China to come in, four, five of them for a couple of weeks to do that job," Quaynor stated.

However, he emphasized that besides dismantling, finding a suitable location to reassemble the structure was equally crucial.

The Fantasy Dome, known for its 20,000-seater capacity was demolished by the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

According to Dr. Agnes Adu, CEO of the Trade Fair, the action was taken after several notices were given to Quaynor to vacate the leased premises in accordance with their tenancy agreement for a redevelopment project.

Quaynor, on the other hand, stated that he had initiated the process of relocating the Dome and had requested an extension to facilitate the move.

However, a disagreement arose with the Trade Fair management regarding the extension, ultimately leading to the demolition.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

