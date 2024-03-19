‘Sidechick’ is in the Bible; married men could be destiny helpers to some struggling ladies — Empress Gifty

Renowned Ghanaian gospel artist Empress Gifty opined the issue of “side chicks"—a term used to women pursuing romantic relationships with married men.

In an interview with TV3's New Day program on Monday, March 18, Empress Gifty claimed the practice is a common occurrence in the Bible, citing the story of Abraham.

However, Empress Gifty advised side those ladies not to get pregnant by these married men.

“If you are a side chick, don't get pregnant for somebody's husband," she said.

Controversially, the singer suggested married men can sometimes serve as "destiny helpers or supporters" for struggling ladies.

But she emphasized these relationships should avoid conflicts with the man's wife.

"Sometimes married men are destined to be helpers or supporters for side chicks who are facing difficulties in life. They are not to be snatched from their wives. So you don't have to go snatching them from their wives rather play around," Empress Gifty stated.