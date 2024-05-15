ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It's unfavourable to tax content creators; our sector isn't buoyant yet — Kwadwo Sheldon

General News Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo, known widely as Kwadwo Sheldon has voiced his opposition to the government's plans to tax Ghanaians who earn foreign income, including income earned by content creators from global platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat.

Sheldon argues that taxing content creators at this stage will negatively impact the budding creator economy in Ghana.

In an interview with BBC, Sheldon explained that taxing online content creators now would not be favorable as the creator sector in Ghana is still developing and not very profitable.

“We are building, it's not buoyant yet. So if you keep taxing us, how much are we going to earn at the end of the day?" he said.

Sheldon pointed out that many content creators in Ghana are still in the development phase and have not reached a level where they can comfortably pay taxes on their foreign earnings from platforms.

He noted that by the time content creators pay taxes to their host countries like the US and then pay taxes in Ghana, they would be left with very little income.

"Now, even before the YouTube money comes in, they will take their own. The US government will take their own. At the end of the day, let’s say you earn $1,000 a month, you will be walking home with $500,” said the YouTuber.

He further argued that content creators in Ghana are already paying taxes through other means like VAT and personal income taxes of contractors.

Imposing more taxes will significantly reduce what creators take home, according to Sheldon.

The YouTuber suggested that the Ghanaian government could instead support the growth of the creator sector by collaborating with online platforms like other countries are doing, to help creators monetize their work and earn more.

He believes exempting online creators from taxes for now will allow the industry to grow robustly before taxation.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Hopeson Adorye Most NPP national organizers are into galamsey — Hopeson Adorye

2 hours ago

Koforidua: Teacher unions stage demo over unpaid allowances Koforidua: Teacher unions stage demo over unpaid allowances

2 hours ago

GPHA security and Immigration officials in free-for-all fight Tema Port GPHA security and Immigration officials in free-for-all fight Tema Port

2 hours ago

AR: Woman burnt to death as mentally unstable sons set house ablaze at Abuakwa Manhyia A/R: Woman burnt to death as ‘mentally unstable’ sons set house ablaze at Abuakw...

2 hours ago

ECs denial of disenfranchising SALL residents brazenly dishonest – Franklin Cudjoe fires back EC’s denial of disenfranchising SALL residents brazenly dishonest – Franklin Cud...

2 hours ago

I want golden age of partnership between the Church and the State to speed up national development - Bawumia I want golden age of partnership between the Church and the State to speed up na...

2 hours ago

Victim Akwasi Commey with his blood stained shirt Security guard shoots man over misunderstanding at Asenua

3 hours ago

About 30 of us have never received any allowances at all — Nurses and Midwife trainees ‘About 30% of us have never received any allowances at all’ — Nurses and Midwife...

3 hours ago

Francis-Xavier Sosu, a Ghanaian human rights lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina Nigerian Senate passing death penalty for drug traffickers ‘very retrogressive’ ...

3 hours ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormaworleft and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana EC’s clarification of SALL’s 2020 ‘disenfranchisement’ so damning of itself — Ol...

Just in....
body-container-line