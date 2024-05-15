ModernGhana logo
Most NPP national organizers are into galamsey — Hopeson Adorye

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Hopeson Adorye, Director of Special Duties for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change and a former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made startling allegations regarding the involvement of some NPP National Organizers and Executives in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey activities in the country.

In an exclusive interview with Captain Smart on the Onua Maakye Show monitored by ModernGhana.com, Hopson Adorye claimed to have evidence to support his allegations.

He expressed bewilderment over the consistent attacks he faced on social media and other platforms since leaving the NPP, vowing not to retaliate but to utilize his information to potentially undermine the Party.

Responding to a challenge from the host Captain Smart to provide a brief response to his detractors, the revered politico alleged that the failure of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address galamsey effectively stems from the involvement of party members in the act.

"I tell you this, most NPP national organizers are into galamsey, whoever wants to come out should challenge me, I will mention names, I'm not afraid of anybody," he boldly stated.

Hopson Adorye went further to assert that NPP executives are complicit in galamsey activities, hindering the government's efforts to combat the menace. "The ruling government party executives are behind galamsey, that's why they cannot stop galamsey. How can you fight galamsey when your party members are doing it?" he emphasised.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

