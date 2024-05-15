Kofi Kinaata applauds Medikal, Sister Derby for performing at O2 Indigo

15.05.2024 LISTEN

Secondi-Takoradi-based Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata has made a staggering revelation regarding, Medikal and Sister Derby performing at the O2 Indigo in London on May 3, 2024, despite their break-up.

During a one-on-one interview on Cape Coast's Property FM, Kofi Kinaata said irrespective of being ex-lovers, Medikal and Sister Derby entertained the audience.

“Look at the way Medikal came to perform on the stage at the O2 Indigo with Sister Derby and someone might say she's his ex so there are issues between them.

“Even if they have unresolved issues, they have a song together that people enjoy so they choose the work over every misunderstanding between them.

He disclosed “So even if there is any difference between them the work is there to be done so they'll put the differences aside and accomplish the task at hand.

“After accomplishing the task and still they're not on talking terms then fine they won't talk to each other and so it's normal everywhere you go,” he added

Kofi Kanaat is currently out with his debut EP. The EP dubbed ''Kofi OO Kofi'' was released on May 3. The EP contains 7 tracks which include: “Auntie Ama,” “Abonsam,” “Saman,” “Effiakuma Broken Heart” (already a hit single), “I Don’t Care,” “Take Away,” and “Overtaking.”

-citinewsroom