ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.05.2024 Industry News

Kofi Kinaata applauds Medikal, Sister Derby for performing at O2 Indigo

Kofi Kinaata applauds Medikal, Sister Derby for performing at O2 Indigo
15.05.2024 LISTEN

Secondi-Takoradi-based Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata has made a staggering revelation regarding, Medikal and Sister Derby performing at the O2 Indigo in London on May 3, 2024, despite their break-up.

During a one-on-one interview on Cape Coast's Property FM, Kofi Kinaata said irrespective of being ex-lovers, Medikal and Sister Derby entertained the audience.

5152024113605-g30n1r5ddx-5152024111233-sister-derby-medikal-3.jpeg

“Look at the way Medikal came to perform on the stage at the O2 Indigo with Sister Derby and someone might say she's his ex so there are issues between them.

“Even if they have unresolved issues, they have a song together that people enjoy so they choose the work over every misunderstanding between them.

He disclosed “So even if there is any difference between them the work is there to be done so they'll put the differences aside and accomplish the task at hand.

5152024113606-h40o2s6eey-5152024111233-kofi-kinaata-56.jpeg

“After accomplishing the task and still they're not on talking terms then fine they won't talk to each other and so it's normal everywhere you go,” he added

5152024113607-l5hsk8v331-5152024111233-kofi-kinaata-new-song.jpeg

Kofi Kanaat is currently out with his debut EP. The EP dubbed ''Kofi OO Kofi'' was released on May 3. The EP contains 7 tracks which include: “Auntie Ama,” “Abonsam,” “Saman,” “Effiakuma Broken Heart” (already a hit single), “I Don’t Care,” “Take Away,” and “Overtaking.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Koforidua: Teacher unions stage demo over unpaid allowances Koforidua: Teacher unions stage demo over unpaid allowances

1 hour ago

GPHA security and Immigration officials in free-for-all fight Tema Port GPHA security and Immigration officials in free-for-all fight Tema Port

1 hour ago

AR: Woman burnt to death as mentally unstable sons set house ablaze at Abuakwa Manhyia A/R: Woman burnt to death as ‘mentally unstable’ sons set house ablaze at Abuakw...

1 hour ago

ECs denial of disenfranchising SALL residents brazenly dishonest – Franklin Cudjoe fires back EC’s denial of disenfranchising SALL residents brazenly dishonest – Franklin Cud...

1 hour ago

I want golden age of partnership between the Church and the State to speed up national development - Bawumia I want golden age of partnership between the Church and the State to speed up na...

1 hour ago

Victim Akwasi Commey with his blood stained shirt Security guard shoots man over misunderstanding at Asenua

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana EC’s clarification of SALL ‘disenfranchisement’ shows the whole world its gross ...

2 hours ago

About 30 of us have never received any allowances at all — Nurses and Midwife trainees ‘About 30% of us have never received any allowances at all’ — Nurses and Midwife...

2 hours ago

Francis-Xavier Sosu, a Ghanaian human rights lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina Nigerian Senate passing death penalty for drug traffickers ‘very retrogressive’ ...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormaworleft and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana EC’s clarification of SALL’s 2020 ‘disenfranchisement’ so damning of itself — Ol...

Just in....
body-container-line