ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.12.2020 Coming Events

Alisa Hotel play host to yet another edition of Retorika 26th December Poetry Night

Alisa Hotel play host to yet another edition of Retorika 26th December Poetry Night
Listen to article

As per the commitment of the poetry community on the need to bring spoken word and poetry to the mainstream entertainment activities in Accra, Rhymesonny and his team is putting together the RETORIKA show at the plush Alisa Hotel, North Ridge, Accra on the 26th of December, 2020.

RETORIKA (Rhetoric) is the art of persuasion, which along with grammar and logic, is one of the three ancient arts of discourse. It aims to study the capacities of writers or speakers needed to inform, persuade, or motivate particular audiences in specific situations.

This year's event is the second edition and it aims at encouraging poets to 'DO MORE' than just the performance of spoken word within a great space but to commit to excellence, innovation, and diversity in the art and its significance in education, entertainment, and information dissemination as a tool for social change. We will explore elements of painting, lingual, drama, dance, opera music, and classical jazz as ad-on effects for the enhancement of poetry and spoken word

In all effort, this concert is meant to create a platform to exhibit the very best poetry and spoken word artistes in Ghana including Poetra Asantewa, Apiorkor, Vitus, Nakeeyat (Talented Kidz fame), Jeffery Nortey, Amaze, Rhymesonny, and a US-based international Spoken Icon Yaw Kyeremateng known as King Yaw. The finest and multi-talented Reynolds the Gentleman will be there to give us great music as well, trust me, you don't want to miss this

The major advantages of this show include the first and biggest dedicated platform for poetry and spoken word during this Christmas festivities and thus should attract many poets, writers, poetry lovers, and the general public.

More Coming Events
Modern Ghana Links
Di Asa Season 4: Kuame Eugene & Wendy Shay to headline grand finale
26.12.2020 | Coming Events
Master KG, Grammy-award winning India singer Ricky kej set to performat AfricaRise2020
16.12.2020 | Coming Events
Rev. Ifueko Charmien, others to perform at Stratcomm Africa’s 2020 virtual Praise Jam
03.12.2020 | Coming Events
TV3 Announces Date Rush Season 4 Auditions
23.10.2020 | Coming Events
Accra International Book Festival hosts Afro-pop singer Wiyaala on #CatchUpAfrica
14.10.2020 | Coming Events
ATWAG To Host Okraku-Mantey On Creative Arts Forum
14.08.2020 | Coming Events
TV3 Readies For Date Rush Season 4
23.07.2020 | Coming Events
TV3 To Unveil 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful Contestants On Sunday June 28
22.06.2020 | Coming Events
Kobina Ansah Teaches The Secrets Behind His Features This June
02.06.2020 | Coming Events
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line