Alisa Hotel play host to yet another edition of Retorika 26th December Poetry Night

As per the commitment of the poetry community on the need to bring spoken word and poetry to the mainstream entertainment activities in Accra, Rhymesonny and his team is putting together the RETORIKA show at the plush Alisa Hotel, North Ridge, Accra on the 26th of December, 2020.

RETORIKA (Rhetoric) is the art of persuasion, which along with grammar and logic, is one of the three ancient arts of discourse. It aims to study the capacities of writers or speakers needed to inform, persuade, or motivate particular audiences in specific situations.

This year's event is the second edition and it aims at encouraging poets to 'DO MORE' than just the performance of spoken word within a great space but to commit to excellence, innovation, and diversity in the art and its significance in education, entertainment, and information dissemination as a tool for social change. We will explore elements of painting, lingual, drama, dance, opera music, and classical jazz as ad-on effects for the enhancement of poetry and spoken word

In all effort, this concert is meant to create a platform to exhibit the very best poetry and spoken word artistes in Ghana including Poetra Asantewa, Apiorkor, Vitus, Nakeeyat (Talented Kidz fame), Jeffery Nortey, Amaze, Rhymesonny, and a US-based international Spoken Icon Yaw Kyeremateng known as King Yaw. The finest and multi-talented Reynolds the Gentleman will be there to give us great music as well, trust me, you don't want to miss this

The major advantages of this show include the first and biggest dedicated platform for poetry and spoken word during this Christmas festivities and thus should attract many poets, writers, poetry lovers, and the general public.