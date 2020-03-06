All Set For 5th Edition Of Kenkey Festival

Listen to article

All is set for the 5th Edition of Ghana’s biggest staple food event, 'The Kenkey Festival.'

The event which has been running annually for the past 4 years has seen it grow in numbers and entertainment as thousands of Kenkey lovers grace the event each year.

Last year’s edition was one that left an imprint in the minds of patrons and got them talking a year on which makes the anticipation for this year’s grand. However, the team of young creatives behind the Kenkey Fest franchise said they are ready for Ghana on Saturday.

Speaking to the press about the event on Wednesday, Head of Communications for the team, Mustapha Nii okai Inusah (Nii Attractive) said the team is ready and just like patrons, organisers can also not wait. “We have been planning this since the end of the previous edition. We’ve had a few challenges but the team’s dedication is what has brought us this far.”

Speaking on what to expect, Manuel Nii Martey Mensah, Director of The Kenkey Festival said “We have a host of vendors to satisfy everyone’s appetite for the day. All we say is, like we do every year, just come and eat and have fun. The intensity of the fun is the surprise we keeping for the day.”

The Kenkey Festival started in 2016 with the aim of promoting 'Eat Ghana' in the Ghana month. This has seen it bring to light the various types of Kenkey aside the Ga and Fante Kenkey. Kenkey Fest is now a tourist’s destination during the Independence. The event has lived up to its expectations and keeps bringing in more goodies to keep up the vibe.

This year’s event is slated for 7th March, 2020 at the Mantse Agbonaa, Jamestown at 10 a.m. Some activities lined up for the day include Live Band Karaoke with ace Ghanaian comedian, Foster Romanus. Who Rules the Kitchen? (Cooking competition), FIFA 20 competitions and a host of activities and a surprise performance by one of Ghana’s trending artist.

Vendors gracing the event include Lima Sobolo, Kenkey.Com, Royal Grillers, Mr. Kenkey, Naa Komi Kala, and a host of many finger-licking vendors who promise to make Kenkey Fest 20 a delight.

Kenkey Fest 2020 is supported by The Jamestown Traditional Council, Accra Breweries Limited, Orion Catering Services, Wear Ghana and Sickle Life Ghana, Focus Gh Media, Accra Connect, AugustLiveGh.Com and Sequence Multimedia.