Kaakie Marries Her High School Boyfriend

Listen to article

Female dancehall artiste, Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey known in showbiz circles as Kaakie is officially off the market.

This comes after the singer cum nurse, shared photos from her bridal shower which went viral some weeks ago.

Videos shared on social media showed the singer dancing with her husband during a traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, January 2.

At a private ceremony at Manet Ville in Accra, the two were joined by close family and friends to celebrate their marriage.

The Obolo singer’s husband is reported to be her high school mate from Achimota Senior High School, popularly referred to as Kweku “Spider”.

Kaakie has been absent from the music scene for a while after she travelled to the United Kingdom to further her education some years ago.

Here are photos and videos from the event:

View this post on Instagram

We hooked Dancehall singer Kaakie up on some classic corset piece for her big day ðŸŽŠðŸŽŠðŸŽ‰ and she looks banging with her “Adowa” moves at her traditional marriage ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥. Swipe ðŸ'‰ðŸ¾ðŸ'‰ðŸ¾ðŸ'‰ðŸ¾ to see the gown with the corset detached . #spykie2020 Kente gown by @modabertha Bridal fan @completeeventznflowers Decor and planning @tinsell_events Kente cloth @goba_kente Earrings @niiskavoga Hair @black._____.girl MC @mysterpratt

A post shared by Modabertha (@modabertha) on Jan 2, 2020 at 7:22am PST

View this post on Instagram

Yaaaaasssssssssssss our first 2020 brideðŸ'¥ðŸ'¥ðŸ'¥ðŸ'¥ KaakieðŸ'¥ðŸ'¥ðŸ'¥ðŸ'¥ #spykie2020 #ghanaweddingmarket #ghanaweddingmarket #weddingsinghana #ghanaweddingvendors #ghanawedding #weddingsinghana #weloveghanaweddings #idoghana #ghanaluxuryweddings

A post shared by ðŸ”MOBILE BAR |MOCK.COCKTAILS (@savour_paradise) on Jan 2, 2020 at 4:03am PST

View this post on Instagram

Ghana’s Dancehall Queen, KAAKIE Traditional Marriage Ceremony @__gigie_ ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ #spykie2020 @modabertha @bqstudios_ @1mr_wazza @goba_kente @tinsell_events @maquillage_by_abyna @studioone80 @blac_ivoryagency #traditionalweddings #engagementinghana #africaweddings

A post shared by Master of Wedding Ceremonies (@mysterpratt) on Jan 2, 2020 at 9:34am PST

View this post on Instagram

We are live from the union between dancehall artist Kaakie & Kwesi. Event planning and design: @tinsell_events Kente gown: @modabertha Bridal fan: @completeeventznflowers #traditionalceremony #ghanawedding #bellaghanaweddings #bellanigerweddings

A post shared by Tinsell Style And Luxury (@tinsell_events) on Jan 2, 2020 at 8:37am PST

View this post on Instagram

We hooked Dancehall singer Kaakie up on some classic corset piece for her big day ðŸŽŠðŸŽŠðŸŽ‰ and she looks banging with her “Adowa” moves at her traditional marriage ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥. Swipe ðŸ'‰ðŸ¾ðŸ'‰ðŸ¾ðŸ'‰ðŸ¾ to see the gown with the corset detached . #spykie2020 Kente gown by @modabertha Bridal fan @completeeventznflowers Decor and planning @tinsell_events Kente cloth @goba_kente Earrings @niiskavoga Hair @black._____.girl MC @mysterpratt

A post shared by Modabertha (@modabertha) on Jan 2, 2020 at 7:22am PST

View this post on Instagram

Coming to take @__gigie_ awayðŸ'ƒðŸ'ƒðŸ'ƒðŸ'ƒðŸ'ƒ #spykie2020 #ghanaweddingmarket #weddingsinghana #weloveghanaweddings #weddingsonpoint #onlineweddingmarket #weddingbars #cocktailsinghana #accraevents #ghanatraditionalwedding #ghanacelebrities #idoghana

A post shared by ðŸ”MOBILE BAR |MOCK.COCKTAILS (@savour_paradise) on Jan 2, 2020 at 3:37am PST

The couple is expected to walk down the aisle this Saturday, January 4 at a venue inside East Legon.

—Myjoyonline