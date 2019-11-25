TiC Drops EP Titled 'Mama Grace'

Ghanaian music dynamo, Tic Tac, now TiC who already has 6 albums to his credit, has released his maiden Extended Play (EP), after two decades of amazing contribution to the music industry.

The EP dubbed 'Mama Grace' is dedicated to his mother for allowing him to take such a career path at a young age.

According to TiC, "not all mothers will believe and allow their children to the extent of financially supporting them to greater heights in music, my mum is exceptional."

The Boss of TNR Music has urged his fans to continuously support him, for there are many surprises coming from his camp in the weeks ahead.

The tracklist includes Toli, Ditto, London Bridge, Nipa, Goro, Love me Now, and Wori.

The EP dubbed Mama Grace featured the likes of hiplife Legend and member of musical duo, VVIP, Zeal, music diva, Adina, Afrobeats gem, Kelvin Boy, Nyeye hit maker, Article Wan and young sensation, Big Ghun.

It also featured Samuel Gee and Awu from Cameroon.

The songs are already available on all musical stores worldwide.

TiC, in the last two years, has staged a strong renaissance in Ghana music and positioning himself to fly the country's flag on global stages once again.

The legend, since the name switch, has continued to drop bangers such as Pene Mame, Kwani Kwani Pt2, and Forever, which are making waves in the country.

Check links below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlcr8AqvNLI