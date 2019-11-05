No Ghetto Youth Should Vote In 2020 – Kahpun

Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall Afrobeat Artiste Kahpun known in real life as Samuel Kobena Ampah has called on Ghanaian youth not to trust any politician.

Kahpun has released a new song titled “No vote” to back his message.

The song lyrics explicate that ghetto youth should open their eyes, not to listen to any stories anymore from the two main political parties namely New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress because they will deceive them again without adding in improvement to their lives.

In a separate chat with Kahpun, he said though the song goes to every Ghanaian, he is especially dedicating it to the ghetto youth.