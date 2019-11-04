Medikal Accused Of Stealing 'Kayayo'

VGMA rapper of the year Medikal has become the latest musician to be accused of song theft.

For some time now, Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene, Guru, Sarkodie and others are always mentioned for sampling songs and copying lyrics but Medikal has finally added his name to the tall list of artistes accused of song stealing.

Medikal has been accused of stealing a song titled “Soa kodi” belonging to one fast rising artiste by name Kobby Rockz. According to Kobby Rockz , Medikal’s new trending song “Kayayo” belongs to him.

According to Kobby Rockz, Medikal reproduced his song after he(Medikal) realised that his(Kobby Rockz) song “Soa Kodi” was trending on twitter.

But we don’t see it as a big deal. There’s nothing wrong to take inspiration from other people’s songs and make some few changes to suit your style and your audience.

Kobby Rockz’s song “Soa kodi” is a great piece same as Medikal’s “Kayayo” and we should just enjoy the two songs. Yes, same beat, same rhythm but it’s definitely not word by word or same storyline. Check it out and be the judge

Source: Ghevent.net