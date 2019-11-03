Nominations Open For Ghana Movie Awards 2019

Organisers of Ghana Movie Awards have officially announced the submission and closing dates for the 2019 edition of Ghana movie awards.

According to the organisers, nominations will close on 20th November.

Though it is not too clear when nominations were open but the closing date has been made available to the public, one could go by the date of announcement as the date of opening of nominations.

In a post added to the posters released online, the organisers stated that they have compiled all the information required for filmmakers and the procedure to submit their movies successfully on the official website.

In an interview with the Chief Executive Officer of the Awards Scheme, Fred Nuamah noted that the main awards night will be held in December but the venue will be announced later.