Stonebwoy Confirms Feud With Manager

Celebrated Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has finally reacted to the alleged feud with his manager Blakk Sidi.

According to reports, the feud began when Stonebwoy, President of the Bhim Nation Label, started feeling neglected by his manager, Blakk Sidi, owing to the latter’s decision to focus more on the career of Kelvin Boy, an up and coming artist.

In a statement posted on twitter, the multiple award-winning dancehall artiste accentuated about his strong Character and also showered praises on God for how far he has brought him.

“I’m Strong,I'm strong All Praise to the Mosh high….when i look at where i am coming from”.Stonebwoy stated

Though the ‘Run Go’ hitmaker couldn’t really affirm his alleged feud with his manager Blakk Sidi in the statement ,it’s believed that it’s actually a shade to the latter.

Kindly Check the statement below!

---RazzNews