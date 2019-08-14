I Won't Apologize For Having A Great Body -Actress Slams Friend Gossiping Behind Her

Beautiful Ghanaian Actress Edwina Mensah has taken a dig at an unmentioned friend for gossiping behind her over videos she shares on Instagram "in which she shows off her body".

The beautiful actress stated that she won't apologize for having a great body and further alleged that this friend does her hiding and also wants her body so badly.

According to the in an interview on Radio 1, actress one should be careful about who they called friends.

"Everyone should be careful about friends, a friend sat and discussed me with some people on how I make Videos and show my body on Instagram. she went wide to even tarnish my image to some personalities and companies. But you know what, I am not going to apologize for having a great body at all", she said.

Edwina added that they are always behind. She said "They always talk behind your back and that's where they belong to, your back. You will always be ahead of them.

Watch the video she posted on Instagram below.