Wendy Shay Can't Near Me If DJs Promote My Songs—Pam Official

Amazing female vocalist cum songwriter, Pam Official who is currently promoting her new single ‘Parara’ featuring Article Wan shared the challenges she faces as a female artist in a male-dominated industry like Ghana in an exclusive interview with Beenieword.com.

The singer who is deeply rooted in afrobeats stated that, as it stands, her pressing challenge in the Ghana music industry is with the DJs.

Throwing more light on the difficulties involved to get more DJs to promote and push her songs as far as it could reach. She also pleads with Ghana DJs to jump on board to get her songs out there. Believing that, if Ghana DJs were to be pushing and promoting her songs, Wendy Shay won’t be able to stand her.

Speaking on how it feels as a feminine to push through a male-dominated industry, Pam said: “Female artist ain’t celebrated much like the male artist, unlike the American music industry which gives every artist the same platform to showcase their talents.”