Steve Bedi Billed For Pama Festival 2019

Steve Bedi

Internationally acclaimed US-based Ghanaian Jazz Saxophonist, Steve Bedi, would top the bill at this year's PAMA Festival to be held at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra on August 9 & 10.

A two-day carnival set up to celebrate the resplendence of the Poetry, Animation, Music & fine Art industry, PAMA Festival encompasses extremely engaging exhibition sessions, creative arts workshops, animation showing, as well as live poetry and music performances; and would attract over 3,000 creative art lovers nationwide and abroad.

Steve Bedi, with his over 18-year-old experience in playing the sophisticated woodwind instrument- which has seen him work with the likes of Kojo Antwi, Rex Omar, Amandzeba, Gyadu Blay, Okyeame Kwame, Ben Brako, Bessa Simon, Samini, and Akosua Agyapong, to name but a few- would be on hand to blow the walls down with a string of his winding contemporary afro jazz styled performances, which have bagged him a reputation of the being one of the best ever saxophonists Africa has produced.

Highly sought-after, owing to his imaginative skills with the instrument, and his appealing brand as a virtuous musician, Steve Bedi has played at numerous high-profile events and concerts in Ghana, New York, Geneva, France, Denmark, China Malawi, South Africa, among others; and is the first African artiste to headline the United Nations Day celebration in Beijing following his performance at the 73rd anniversary in 2018.

That he has featured on stages with legendary acts such as The Late Hugh Masekela- South Africa, Baba Maal- Senegal, Freddie Meiway- Cote d’Ivoire, Richard Bona- Cameroon, Gerald Albright, Tom Braxton- America, and celebrated Ghanaian group– OSIBISA, in the past is testament to Steve Bedi's titanic status as a musical finesse.

PAMA Festival would also host the producers of the local anime movie, Anansi Must Die, Parables Animation Studios. The Ghanaian animation powerhouse- renowned for their expertise in shooting classic Ghanaian folklore and history into life using engrossing and colorful cartoon characters, would be present to excite participants with their dazzling collection of animated works.

The event is an initiative of creative house, BEKOFI and Natives Communications.