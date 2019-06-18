'Ladder' Is The Biggest Song In My Career — Lilwin

Every established musician has that one peculiar song that makes him or her a household name in the music industry.

We all know Ghana's most influential rapper, Sarkodie, sees 'Adonai' remix with the late Castro as his biggest song till date.

And according to Kojo Nkansah Lilwin, Ghana's favourite comedian, his biggest and favourite song since he started music as a career is 'Ladder'. A song he released on June 2017.

The comic actor cum musician made this revelation when he was speaking exclusively to Eben Owurachy of Kessben TV.

Lilwin, who was very emotional during the interview disclosed that the 'Ladder' song opened a lot of opportunities for him as a musician. He emphasized that the song got him a lot of gigs and made him 'cement' his position as a formidable musician.

The song which featured Odehyie Ba from Kumasi got Lilwin his first ever VGMA nomination in 2018.

Lilwin also used the opportunity and talked about the controversies spreading on social media about his career and personal life.

He stated that these false negative stories about him are signs that God has destined him for greatness.

He finally explained that he has not stopped acting as perceived by a lot of Ghanaians and that acting is his first love.

Lilwin proudly stated that on any day he will choose acting over music.