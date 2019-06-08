[Video] GhanaMeetsNaija: Teni Orders Security Man To Carry Her

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teni, who arrived in Ghana on Friday, June 8 ahead of the “Ghana Meets Naija” seems to be having a good time in the country.

In a video sighted by ModernGhana the ‘Uyo Meyo’ hitmaker who had arrived at the hotel she is lodging, ordered a Ghanaian security man to carry her at his back.

She complained of tiredness to the security man who was at post and asked if he could carry her. The man without hesitation quickly agreed to do the unusual.

This follows after the singer was reported to have said she dislikes Ghanaian food when she arrived in the country.

She arrived with her crew and some other Nigerian artistes who are billed to perform at the concert. They include Wande Coal, Victor AD, Saltan, amongst others.

The 9th edition of the much-anticipated concert, dubbed “Clash of the Titans”, is set to come off tomorrow, June 8, 2019, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The Ghanaian side which includes Patapaa, R2bees, Tulenkey, Kelvin Bwoy, Medikal, Kofi Mole among other talented artists, will show off their musical prowess on stage as they perform to thrill patrons on the night.

Watch the video below: