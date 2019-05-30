VGMA 2019: Bethel Revival Choir Makes History, Wins Group Of The Year

Ghanaian gospel music group, Bethel Revival Choir has made history! The gospel group have simply broken a jinx that has been hanging over the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Since the award’s inception in 2000, no gospel group has ever won the award of Group of the Year. Bethel Revival Choir has changed that.

To make that history, the Group beat R2Bees, DopeNation, and La Meme Gang to win the award.

They, therefore, hold the bragging rights as the best music group of the year in Ghana.

In their acceptance speech, they said, “This is for God Almighty, this is for gospel music, this is for Christian music and for every gospel musician in this house. We just want to say that the door is open.”

The Bethel Revival Choir, a contemporary gospel choir under the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), Kotobabi in Accra has over the few years, come from all odds to become a topical issue in the Entertainment Industry across board.

The group has captured the attention of the country’s gospel front due to their ability to ‘modernize’ old traditional Ewe songs coupled with their amazing vocal delivery.

Bethel Revival Choir began ministration in the early 1990s and are members of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC).

Bethel Revival Choir gained greater recognition after the release of their second album titled ‘Akpe’ in 2018.