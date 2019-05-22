I Broke My Virginity At Age 18 —Queen Haizel

Queen Haizel

Fast-rising Ghanaian female artiste, Queen Haizel has revealed she broke her virginity at age 18.

Speaking on ‘Day Break’ on Hitz FM hosted by Andy Dosty, the plus size singer said the continuous talk about sex by her friends in school caused her to experiment at that tender age.

“My friends molested me with sex so I decided to try it. I remember forcing myself on one guy and he broke my virginity,” she said.

The sexy singer also disclosed she experiences orgasm 17 times everyday.

According to her, any sudden vibration causes her to reach orgasm.

Citing an example she said “I can get an orgasm through vibrations. Even when I am walking. Back in SHS, I liked the ‘boneshaker’ track [because it rode rough]. Everyone was going with the smooth riding vehicles but I loved ‘boneshaker.”

Queen Haizel was discovered by Highlife musician Lucky Mensah when she was young.

She has songs like ‘3ky3’, ‘Bravo’,’Shormi’, ‘Spedeede’, amongst others to her credit.