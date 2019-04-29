Ghana Celebrates World Dance Day With Azonto Afrodance

29th April is International Dance Day (World Dance Day) and as usual, dancers all around the world will celebrate this day. Ghana dancers, however, as done in previous years are being called upon to mark the celebration of this day with Azonto Afrodance, i.e., Afrodance made in Ghana.

According to Mr Robert Klah, CEO of Dancetera and President of the Dancers & DanceSport Association of Ghana, “Afrodance is fast taking over the world, and azonto has and still remains the core. There are many dance steps from Ghana which forms the basis of Afrodance, and on International Dance Day where every country is doing something peculiar, it is only appropriate that we stamp our authority and influence over afrodance.”

The celebration will heavily be on social media. All dancers and lovers of dance are being encouraged to participate in this activity by following the following these simple steps:

Create a 30sec to 1minute video dancing to any Ghanaian song of choice. Dance ONLY Afrodance stance steps from Ghana. Eg. (Pilolo, Kupe, Angwa, Shoo, Hammer Dem, Precious Duade, Tiaso, Network, Akaida, Akokor, etc) Upload the video onto social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube) with the following hashtags: #IDDIG #INTERNATIONALDANCEDAY #GHANA (You will get a repost if you tag DanceteraTV)

You do not have to be a professional dancer to do this, neither do you need a professional video. This is for fun, and so a phone camera to record a dance in an office space is acceptable. Old Azonto Afrodance videos can also be uploaded with the aforementioned hashtags.

By this, there general public is being encouraged to MOVE to the great Ghanaian tunes and Ghanaian dance styles.

This will however, serve as a precursor to the free Azonto Afrodance Concert slated for this weekend. The dance concert will feature the launch of new dance steps, and the best in Ghana in performances. For more information, kindly visit Dancetera TV on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

IDDIG (International Dance Day in Ghana) is proudly brought to you by Dancetera – Your Dance Channel.