28.04.2019 Industry News

Mix Master Garzy Braces For 3 Straight Consecutive Wins At Geawards Usa

APR 28, 2019 INDUSTRY NEWS

The Organisers of the highly celebrated Ghana Entertainment Awards USA have nominated Mix Master Garzy for the best music Producer category slated for June 2019 in New York

The Most Wanted Producer happens to be in the same category of stalwart Ghanaian music producers such as Killbeatz, Kaywa, MOG and Juribeatz respectfully.

The renowned producer who has gained grounds in working for both local and international artiste such as Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Becca , Efya, Patoranking, Davido and Diamond platinum still stands a great chance of winning the title for the 3rd consecutive time.

The event which is aimed at showcasing the achievements of Ghanaian creatives and entertainers who are excelling in various crafts in and outside Ghana also uses the platform to celebrate and promote Ghanaian talent.

The award scheme is designed to recognise the work of Ghanaian artists working in and outside of the country.

