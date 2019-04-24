Barimah Amoaning Samuel Grabs 2 Nominations At Young Achievers Awards

Celebrated Ghanaian Blogger and radio personality, Barimah Amoaning Samuel has been nominated in young Achievers Summit and Awards 2019. He received two major nominations for both Male entrepreneur and Overall entrepreneur of the year at the prestigious awards ceremony scheduled for 20th July, 2019 at the Kama Conference Center, Labone.

The Young Achievers Summit presents an opportunity for young entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, industry leaders, focus groups, students, policy makers, business developers and media to come together under one roof presenting ideas to promote advanced sustainable growth of Ghanaian enterprises while recognizing the work of outstanding young entrepreneurs through an awards scheme.

Barimah posted on his LinkedIn profile yesterday to show appreciation to the Twenty Plus Group for the recognition.

Barimah Amoaning Samuel CEO of Entamoty Media Ltd is a Ghanaian Blogger, Radio personality and professional digital advertiser. Samuel’s radio show focuses on youth entrepreneurship, technology and social issues. He founded Digital Training Ghana Programme to train young Ghanaians to equip themselves with Modern Digital Advertising skills. As an influencer, he has had the opportunity to speak and partner with social enterprise events like Africa Dialogue 2017, Tedx Accra, Social Media Week Accra, Verna Changing Lives and many others. He believes in the new Africa that can be made possible through technology and digitalization.