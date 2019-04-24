Bboy Flip Wins First Edition Of Boot 4 Boot Dance Championships Ghana

The Ghana Boot 4 Boot Dance Championship held its first edition on Sunday, 21st April 2019 inside the Powerpack studios of Kotobabi Abavana park.

The first edition of the event saw BBoy Flip win the ultimate prize on the day. BBoy flip who had to endure a strong final battle with BBoy Cobra to win the ultimate prize will by virtue of his victory become the ambassador for Boot 4 Boot Championship till the next edition.

Flip will also represent Ghana at the All-Star Battle set to be held in Togo later this year.

The event also saw the ultimate winner go home with a cash prize of 5,000 cedis.

Meanwhile, the judges; BBoy Brix from the USA, BBoy Roxy, Chupa, Dfo and Fonzy all from Ghana were spectacular in giving forth their judgments on the various battles held on the night.

The next edition of the Boot 4 Boot Dance Championship will be announced in due time.

Enjoy pictures from the event below and share your thoughts with us.