Criss Waddle ‘Redefines’ His Record Label AMG

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMG, Criss Kwaku Waddle, fondly called Criss Waddle, has given another meaning of the acronym for his record label aside what we already know. Many Ghanaian music lovers and showbiz enthusiasts over the years have known that the label owned by the “King Kong” hit maker AMG stands for Arab Money Gang.

However, the popular rapper who was a member of Tema-based music group R2Bees, in a recent post on social media subtly indicated that they got it all wrong.

In a post on his official Instagram page, Criss Waddle shared a photo of himself accompanied with the caption suggesting he’s more Catholic than the Pope.

He wrote; “Anointed Men of God (AMG)”.

Although this news portal cannot state categorically that AMG has always had something to do with God, but if Criss Waddle’s post in anything to write home about then the record which manages rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong better known as Medikal is aimed at preaching the word of God through music.

---Browngh

View post below;