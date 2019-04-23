Mauvie Hayford Hails National Chief Imam For Joining Easter Service

Radio and television personality, Mauvie Hayford, otherwise known as Mauvie 'The Motivator,' took to her Instagram page to shower praises on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu for the steps he often takes to promote peace and unity between Christians and Muslims in Ghana.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on Sunday, April 22. 2019 surprised worshipers at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra when he stormed there with a powerful delegation during their Easter Sunday Celebration.

He was warmly welcomed by Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, and a colourful bouquet of a flower was presented to the Chief Imam before he was ushered into the Church.

The Chief Imam’s surprise visit was a reciprocal one to earlier engagements with former Archbishop of Accra, Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, and other Christian leaders. The visit was ahead of the celebration of his 100th birthday on Tuesday [April 23, 2019).

Mauvie Hayford who was wowed by the act of Chief Iman described him as a man of peace. She also indicated that she wants to be like him, stressing she will emulate his tolerant, compassionate and humble nature. The host of Fresh Juice and Showbiz Fylla on Joy Prime and Hitz 103.9FM respectively stated that Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu promoting peace and unity between Christians and Muslims in the country should be the next challenge Ghanaians take up.

