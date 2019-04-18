MTN To Treat Customers To Avengers Endgame Ahead Of Global Premiere

MTN Ghana is set to once again thrill Ghanaians with an exclusive preview of the much-anticipated movie, Avengers: Endgame at the MTN Movie Mania on April 25 at the Silverbird Cinema at Accra Mall. Industry watchers are expectant of the premiere with just a few days to the premiere of the movie. Selected customers of MTN will receive free tickets to indulge in Marvel Studio’s latest movie.

The Senior Manager for Consumer Marketing at MTN, Nana Asantewaa Amegashie said, “Delivering a distinct customer experience is our hallmark and MTN Ghana is focused on brightening lives of our customers at various touch points.

...The premiere of the Avengers: Endgame offers such an exciting opportunity for our valued customers”. She added, “We are more excited about the fact that we are able to give our customers the unique opportunity to watch the movie ahead of the global premiere. This is how special our customers are to us.”

Cited as emotional, epic and unpredictable, the Avengers: Endgame is the anticipated follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War; it will be the fourth and final chapter in the Marvel Avengers franchise. The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos in the Infinity War has compelled the remaining Avengers to a final stand to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin), who holds the key to the destruction of the universe. Movie lovers will have to wait to see how this pans out at the premiere.

The MTN Movie Mania, which is making the premiere possible for customers, is an initiative of MTN Ghana in partnership with the Silverbird Cinemas for the business to engage its customers in a fun and relaxed atmosphere while receiving feedback.

Customers upon arrival at the event will be treated to a red carpet session after which there will be a networking experience. Customers will also be treated to free drinks and popcorn.

The Premiere of Avengers: Endgame by MTN movie Mania follows the premiere of blockbuster movies such as ‘‘Spiderman Homecoming’; ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Avengers Infinity’.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.

