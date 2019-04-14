Pulse Ghana editor grabs a wife.

Mr. Emmanuel Afedi, the video editor for Pulse Ghana, one of Ghana’s popular online platform highlighting entertainment, style, and news got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Grace.

The colorful traditional ceremony came off yesterday at the bride’s residence at a suburb in East – Legon, Mempeasem.

An elated Emmanuel said, he married the lady of his dreams. The bride, Miss Grace Kudiabor is a health promotion officer at the Akatsi South district health directorate. The two were joined together by one of the popular Amoateng brothers’ Prophet Sampson Amoateng who admonished them to live exemplary life due to recent spate of young marriages not living to expectations. There were words from both families to counsel the couple.

The well-attended event has seen members of the Pulse Ghana team and other media friends in addition to colleagues and nurses from the health directorate in the Akatsi South district.

Congratulatory messages were in order from family, friends and loved ones amidst the fun fair during the reception. We take this opportunity to congratulate Mr & Mrs. Afedi and wish them a pleasant marriage life.