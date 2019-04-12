Mimi Andani Clears Air On Lydia Forson-Akuapem Poloo Brouhaha

Mimi Andani Michaels, Director of Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAAs), has exonerated actress Lydia Forson from allegations that she rejected an offer to present an award with socialite Rosemond Brown at the GMAAs ceremony.

She told NEWS-ONE that her organisation did not record any such incident at the awards ceremony last year.

Earlier reports on social media claimed that Lydia “refused to present an award at the Golden Movie Awards night” because she didn't want to be on the same stage with Rosemond Brown, who is otherwise called Akuapem Poloo.

According to the reports, Lydia met Rosemond sitting backstage with Salma Mumin, waiting to present an award.

She allegedly “walked away” after she questioned what Rosemond was doing backstage and she was told she was going to present an award.

But according to Mimi, no such incident was recorded.

Lydia Forson, she indicated, was not among persons who presented awards at last year's event. She was rather on stage to pick up an award.

Reports that she refused to go on stage with Rosemond Brown has, therefore, come to her as a shock.

“Lydia didn't present an award last year. She didn't present any award last year; she only came to pick an award. She was an award winner, so yes she was there to pick award. For me, I didn't see anything like that and I don't remember anything like that happened,” Mimi added.

When contacted on Thursday for comments, Lydia said she prefers staying quiet about the allegations.