I Wish Kuami Eugene Wins Artiste Of The Year — Edem

Hiplife artiste, Edem has expressed his strong desire for highlife artiste Kuami Eugene to win this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) Artiste of the year.

Speaking on Class Drive on Class91.3FM, Edem said, “Kuami Eugene is my artiste of the year, I wish he wins the artiste of the year.”

Kuami Eugene earned himself five nominations in the 20th edition of the award scheme including Highlife Artiste of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Producer of the Year and Artiste of the Year categories.

Kuami Eugene will be competing with Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and King Promise for the ultimate award.

The event will be held at Accra International Conference centre on 18 May 2019.