Nana Appiah Mensah Is A Free Man, Wins Court Case In Dubai

CEO of Zylofon Media and Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 has finally posted on social media for the first time since November 2018.

With his popular slogan “Ghana Shall Prosper” Nana Appiah took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself with the caption: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.#JehovahKnows #JehovahSees #PRAISETHELORD.”

We reported that the embattled Menzgold boss had won the case in Dubai and is set to come to Ghana soon to settle his customers who have lamented for months.

Background

A Dubai-based businessman reported Mr. Mensah for fraud in May 2018. Unaware that he was on the Dubai police’s wanted list, Mr. Mensah went to the Emirates with the hope of receiving a huge amount of money due him as a result of his earlier transactions with the Emirati, only to be arrested when he presented his passport to undergo immigration formalities.

Several customers of his defunct gold firm have on several occasions demonstrated in Accra, Takoradi, and Tarkwa calling on government to intervene and help them retrieve their locked up cash.

