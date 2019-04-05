I don’t Begrudge Actresses Sleeping With Producers For Roles – Salma Mumin

Actress Salma Mumin has said she will not begrudge any actress or actor who will sleep with producers for movie roles.

According to her, her stardom delayed because she did not compromise on her principles.

But if others feel that is the surest way to stardom, she does not have a problem with their choices.

Salma Mumin who was speaking to Attractive Mustapha said “I thank God that I never did any of those things, that is why it might have kept long for me to see stardom”.

Salma Mumin mentioned that she has had people in higher places propose love to her but mentioned that it was not in any way connected to the work she does.

She indicated that currently, she’s single and focusing on making her life better.