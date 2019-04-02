Pacy Mordey Drops Motivational Song Titled ‘Boame’

It’s only fitting that Pacy Mordey kicks off the month of April with a song that talks about hope in life.

The Worldmap Records signed artiste latest offering, ‘Boa Me’, hits you right in the soul when it's played.

Pacy Mordey makes it very clear on the song that you ought to present your problems to God.

When in need of encouragement, play ‘Boame’ and get ready to get restored and blown away by the range in her voice aside her touching lyrics.

Don’t sleep on Pacy Mordey; she might not have won an award yet but she has a voice that’ll make your soul rejoice.

Her music video for "Korti Beka” is still receiving heavy rotations on major TV networks in Ghana.

Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/ghanamusicradio/pacy-mordey-boame