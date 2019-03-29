Eno Barony Talks Lesbianism

It is becoming quite unclear why lots of female celebrities keep getting proposals from lesbians across the globe.

After the likes of actress Baby Blanche, musicians OV and Yaa Jackson among other big names have come out to reveal the hell they go through with these people, Eno Barony, one of Ghana’s finest female rappers, has also revealed that these people are disturbing her.

Speaking on the ‘Uncut’ show recently, the talented rapper stated that she sometimes wonders what these people see in her for which reason they even conceive the idea that she is a lesbian. She stressed that her sexual preference is always and will always be with the opposite sex because she is totally straight.

When Zionfelix the host of the show sought her views on the issue of lesbianism in Ghana, even though she is not one, the former 2MG music record label signee disclosed that she feels it is not right. She added that her stance is purely based on her belief as a Christian and a believer in the scriptures which abhors the act. Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, known professionally by her stage name Eno Barony, is a Ghanaian rapper and songwriter. Born in Tema, Accra, she released her debut single, "Wats Ma Name" and also "Tonga", the remix of the track "Tonga" by Joey B ft Sarkodie in 2014 that lifted her into the limelight.