'I Had Breasts': Sam Smith On Having Liposuction At 12

At the time I think I was very happy about it, [but] it didn't really change anything. I think I put the weight back on in two weeks as I hadn't really figured out my relationship with food. Quote Message: The basis of all my teasing, all my bullying my whole life - was my chest.

The basis of all my teasing, all my bullying my whole life - was my chest.

Sam also revealed that he once considered having a sex change and that he yearns to be free from the trappings of fame.

"If I had the chance to do this all again," he confessed, "I would not do this... I wouldn't."

In an accompanying message to the Instagram video post, Sam wrote: "I know this sounds dramatic but this interview completely changed my life.

"Being able to talk so openly about my body issues and feeling so safe whilst doing it was truly liberating."

—BBC