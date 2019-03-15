National Security Boss Drags Shatta Wale To Court Over Ghc80,000 Cash

National Security Minister Bryan Acheampong is dragging dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to court to refund Ghc80,000 he took from organisers of a show he failed to turn up.

The dancehall artiste was booked for the ‘Bliss on the Hills’ concert last year in December after taking the full amount he charged for the show.

He failed to show up and the organisers were pissed off, so much that Bryan Acheampong, who was part of the organisers decided to use the legal means to get their money back.

According to reports, even though the organizers had met all the demands of the artiste before the event, Shatta Wale got to the event grounds few hours to the programme and made outrageous demands.

Speaking in a separate interview with Nabil Alhassan, a member of the organizing team who directly contracted Shatta Wale on behalf of the “Bliss on the Hills” team, he confirmed that Shatta Wale was paid fully.

“We paid him and in fact, his management team came for the balance in the afternoon of the event day but Shatta Wale refused to show up that same night to perform as agreed. ”

He continued that Shatta Wale is supposed to return an amount of Ghc80,000.00 but he has refused to do that for three months now.

Shatta Wale is yet to speak on the matter.