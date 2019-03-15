Obaapa Christy Now An Ordained Minister Of The Gospel

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy has revealed that she is now a proud ordained Minister of God in a recent interview with Abeiku Santana on UTV.

She revealed that being a Reverend Minister was part of her childhood dream and it was in fulfillment of that she pursued it to the latter which has since been achieved.

“As a child, it was always my wish to be a Reverend Minister so I am happy. For now, I am a Minister of the Gospel”, she disclosed in the interview.

According to the ordination took place on December 17, 2017, at the Divine Prayer Line at Springfield, Virginia – USA by Bishop Dr. Adonteng Boateng.

Her manager had earlier taken to Facebook to congratulate her on her ordination.

He wrote;” as your manager when I saw you off at the airport to the states I had in mind you would return with ‘plenty dollar. Little did I know God had other plans for you. Today, I salute your anointing and congratulate you for your ordination. The job has just began and together we will win souls for Christ.

“God bless your ministry Rev. Obaapa Adwoa Christy. God bless your beautiful soul. Thank you, Bishop Adonteng Boateng,”

Born Christiana Adwoa Twene, Obaapa is one of Ghana's finest gospel divas who has carved a niche for herself over the years in the music industry. She had her basic education at her home town Anomaangye in the Ashanti region. The sensational gospel musician is the second of nine children born.