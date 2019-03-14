Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
11 minutes ago | Industry News

Stop The Needless Complaints; It Won't Win You VGMA Award —Artistes' Told

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Stop The Needless Complaints; It Won't Win You VGMA Award —Artistes' Told

Organisers of the popular Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have advised musicians to stop the needless complaints about not receiving an award at last year’s event in categories they were nominated for.

That they should rather lure their fans to vote for them because the award is purely based on popular votes.

“It’s about getting your fans to vote when nominations are put up. Your fans have the power to vote so stop complaining and expecting it to happen by magic,” Mrs Theresa Ayoade, the Chief Executive Officer of Charter House revealed in an interview with Kumasi-based Fox FM.

According to her, the award scheme is very transparent to the extent that the organizers of the event do not know who wins until it is announced at the event.

“Over the years we’ve been educating people a lot so I think people have a fair understanding of how it works. It’s not about few people sitting down to say let’s give to this and the other to that. No no, no … it’s about getting your fans to vote when nominations are put up,” Theresa Ayadele said.

“At the night of the event whoever emerges the winner is based on the competition of all three voting block and it like we’ve said that over and over again,” she added.

“I remember last year or two years ago Fancy Gadam won Popular Song of the Year and a lot of people were surprised by then. We didn’t have to say anything the fans voted. Fancy Gadam had a huge army of fans and they supported their artiste and they voted and so he won,” she emphasised.

Theresa Ayadele added that instead of complaining they should have faith in their fans with the hope that they will vote for them.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Industry News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Esaaba Haizel Recounts Her Struggles In Making It To The Top
I Went Through Hell When My Marriage Failed—Diana Hopeson
Tamale Movie Industry Celebrates 30years Anniversary
Don't Blame Politicians For Arts Industry Woes – Dzifa Gomashie
TOP STORIES

US Ready To Help Ghana Solve Vigilantism Menace - US Ambass...

2 hours ago

Police Disperse Student Protesters With Warning Shots At UEW

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line