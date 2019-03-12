Nigerian Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha Turns 39

Nigerian actress and movie producer, Chioma Chukwuka, occasionally called Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha celebrates her 39 th birthday today 12 th March, 2019.

In 2007, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for "Best Actress" in a leading role and the Afro Hollywood award for best actress in a lead role in 2010.

The beautiful actress posted a lovely picture of herself on her Instagram page.

View post below;