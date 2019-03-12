Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Celebrities Birthday

Nigerian Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha Turns 39

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Nigerian Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha Turns 39

Nigerian actress and movie producer, Chioma Chukwuka, occasionally called Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha celebrates her 39 th birthday today 12 th March, 2019.

In 2007, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for "Best Actress" in a leading role and the Afro Hollywood award for best actress in a lead role in 2010.

The beautiful actress posted a lovely picture of herself on her Instagram page.

View post below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrities Birthday
Powered By Modern Ghana
Moesha Boduong shows the world her big melons on birthday
Moesha Celebrates 28th Birthday With A Hot Picture!
Serwaa Amihere Celebrates 29th Birthday In Grand Style
Juliet Ibrahim Turns A Year Older!
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Is Acting Like A 'Chameleon' Over Party Militia—G...

7 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Mourns Late Dr. Kwabena Agyei Of NDC

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line