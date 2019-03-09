Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
11 minutes ago | General News

Kuami Eugene Receive Plaques For Winning Artist Of Year

By Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Kuami Eugene Receive Plaques For Winning Artist Of Year

Eastern Music Awards 2018 was a success but after the event, there were so many controversies on when the winner will receive their plagues.

The wait is over as the organizers have the presentation of the plaques.

The self-acclaimed Rock Star Kuami Eugene has received 2 plaques for winning the ultimate prize Artist of the year and Male Vocalist of the year.

Kuami Eugene thanked the organizers for finally honoring their promise and added that he wishes to sweep more than 2 in subsequent editions.

Here is the full list of winners

Music Video of the year

Wendy Shay

Music Video Director of the year

Salifu Abdul Hafiz

39201950505_osjvm0x442_musicvideodirector.jpeg

Eastern International Artiste of the year

Showboy (Showbeezy)

39201950505_0eu2xkjwwr_internationalartist.jpeg

Gospel Song of the year

Mensuro – Hagan ft Benji

39201950505_rvmxpcb553_gospelsong.jpeg

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Sabina Sefa

39201950506_osjvm0x442_gospelartist.jpeg

High Life Artist of the year

Papa Tinko

39201950506_pukwo0a442_highlifeartist.jpeg

High Life Song of the year

Yebewu Nti – Dada Hafco

39201950507_0g830m4yyt_highlifesong.jpeg

Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the year

Kasiebo

39201950507_uapctgfsrm_raggaedancehallartiste.jpeg

Reggae / Dancehall Song of the year

Play Twice – Jefri King

39201950507_h41o266fea_reggaedancehallsong.jpeg

Female Vocalist of the year

Amazing Gee

39201950508_rwmyqdc553_femalevocalist.jpeg

Male Vocalist of the year

Kuame Eugene

39201950508_m6itl8w331_malevocalist.jpeg

Hip Hop Song of the year

Journey – Kay Tee

39201950508_i41p266ffa_hippopsong.jpeg

Hip Life Song of the year

Boo Bi Yede – Opanka ft Kuame Eugine

39201950509_txobrfer5l_hiplifesong.jpeg

Hip Life / Hip Hop Artiste of the year

Choir Master

39201950509_g40n1r5edx_hiplifehipopartist.jpeg

Best Rapper of the year

Tee Rhyme

39201950509_rwnyqdcp53_bestrapper.jpeg

Best Group of the year

Roll Call

39201950510_k5fqi7t2h0_bestgroup.jpeg

Afro Pop Song of the year

Mariama – Nuru Shaba

39201950510_txobrfdq5l_afropop.jpeg

Best Collaboration of the year

Asuoden God (Pope Skinny) ft Shatta Wale – Borga

39201950511_8dt2wkivvq_bestcollaboration.jpeg

Eastside Song of the year

Meho Ye Mede – Koo Kyei

39201950511_swnaqdcp5k_eastsydesong.jpeg

Best New Artist of the year

Phada Gaza

39201950511_n6iul8w331_bestnewartist.jpeg

Sound Engineer of the year

Sunny Beats

39201950511_qulxocb543_soundengineer300x200.jpeg

Music Producer of the year

Qhola Beatz

39201950512_typbsferqm_musicproducer.jpeg

Record Promoter of the year

Dj Blay – Agoo FM

39201950512_n6jum8x432_recordpromoter.jpeg

Influential Artiste In Ghana

Stonebwoy

39201950512_swnaqecp5k_influentialartiste.jpeg

Artiste of the year

Kuame Eugene

39201950513_swnaqecp5k_artisteoftheyr.jpeg

Life Time Achievement Award

Elder Dr. Emmanuel Kwasi Mireku

Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Michael Agyapong Agyapa News Contributor
General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
DJ Sly, Christopher Martin To Headline Ghana Jamaica Culture Music Festival In Accra
Wiyaala Celebrates Women With Song On Int’l Women’s Day
Boomplay Celebrates Women In Music On Int’l Women’s Day
Kwaw Kese Says Stonebwoy Is The Best Artiste In Ghana
TOP STORIES

NPA Boss Warns Against Fronting In LPG Distribution

18 hours ago

'De Eye' Group Expose: Akufo-Addo Is Deceptive—NDC

Mar 8, 2019

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line