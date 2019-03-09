Kuami Eugene Receive Plaques For Winning Artist Of Year

Eastern Music Awards 2018 was a success but after the event, there were so many controversies on when the winner will receive their plagues.

The wait is over as the organizers have the presentation of the plaques.

The self-acclaimed Rock Star Kuami Eugene has received 2 plaques for winning the ultimate prize Artist of the year and Male Vocalist of the year.

Kuami Eugene thanked the organizers for finally honoring their promise and added that he wishes to sweep more than 2 in subsequent editions.

Here is the full list of winners

Music Video of the year

Wendy Shay

Music Video Director of the year

Salifu Abdul Hafiz

Eastern International Artiste of the year

Showboy (Showbeezy)

Gospel Song of the year

Mensuro – Hagan ft Benji

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Sabina Sefa

High Life Artist of the year

Papa Tinko

High Life Song of the year

Yebewu Nti – Dada Hafco

Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the year

Kasiebo

Reggae / Dancehall Song of the year

Play Twice – Jefri King

Female Vocalist of the year

Amazing Gee

Male Vocalist of the year

Kuame Eugene

Hip Hop Song of the year

Journey – Kay Tee

Hip Life Song of the year

Boo Bi Yede – Opanka ft Kuame Eugine

Hip Life / Hip Hop Artiste of the year

Choir Master

Best Rapper of the year

Tee Rhyme

Best Group of the year

Roll Call

Afro Pop Song of the year

Mariama – Nuru Shaba

Best Collaboration of the year

Asuoden God (Pope Skinny) ft Shatta Wale – Borga

Eastside Song of the year

Meho Ye Mede – Koo Kyei

Best New Artist of the year

Phada Gaza

Sound Engineer of the year

Sunny Beats

Music Producer of the year

Qhola Beatz

Record Promoter of the year

Dj Blay – Agoo FM

Influential Artiste In Ghana

Stonebwoy

Artiste of the year

Kuame Eugene

Life Time Achievement Award

Elder Dr. Emmanuel Kwasi Mireku