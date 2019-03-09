11 minutes ago | General News Kuami Eugene Receive Plaques For Winning Artist Of Year By Michael Agyapong Agyapa Eastern Music Awards 2018 was a success but after the event, there were so many controversies on when the winner will receive their plagues. The wait is over as the organizers have the presentation of the plaques. The self-acclaimed Rock Star Kuami Eugene has received 2 plaques for winning the ultimate prize Artist of the year and Male Vocalist of the year. Kuami Eugene thanked the organizers for finally honoring their promise and added that he wishes to sweep more than 2 in subsequent editions. Here is the full list of winnersMusic Video of the year Wendy ShayMusic Video Director of the yearSalifu Abdul Hafiz Eastern International Artiste of the yearShowboy (Showbeezy) Gospel Song of the yearMensuro – Hagan ft Benji Gospel Artiste of the YearSabina Sefa High Life Artist of the yearPapa Tinko High Life Song of the yearYebewu Nti – Dada Hafco Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the yearKasiebo Reggae / Dancehall Song of the yearPlay Twice – Jefri King Female Vocalist of the yearAmazing Gee Male Vocalist of the yearKuame Eugene Hip Hop Song of the yearJourney – Kay Tee Hip Life Song of the yearBoo Bi Yede – Opanka ft Kuame Eugine Hip Life / Hip Hop Artiste of the yearChoir Master Best Rapper of the yearTee Rhyme Best Group of the yearRoll Call Afro Pop Song of the yearMariama – Nuru Shaba Best Collaboration of the yearAsuoden God (Pope Skinny) ft Shatta Wale – Borga Eastside Song of the yearMeho Ye Mede – Koo Kyei Best New Artist of the yearPhada Gaza Sound Engineer of the yearSunny Beats Music Producer of the yearQhola Beatz Record Promoter of the yearDj Blay – Agoo FM Influential Artiste In Ghana Stonebwoy Artiste of the yearKuame Eugene Life Time Achievement AwardElder Dr. Emmanuel Kwasi Mireku Michael Agyapong Agyapa News Contributor
Kuami Eugene Receive Plaques For Winning Artist Of Year
Eastern Music Awards 2018 was a success but after the event, there were so many controversies on when the winner will receive their plagues.
The wait is over as the organizers have the presentation of the plaques.
The self-acclaimed Rock Star Kuami Eugene has received 2 plaques for winning the ultimate prize Artist of the year and Male Vocalist of the year.
Kuami Eugene thanked the organizers for finally honoring their promise and added that he wishes to sweep more than 2 in subsequent editions.
Here is the full list of winners
Music Video of the year
Wendy Shay
Music Video Director of the year
Salifu Abdul Hafiz
Eastern International Artiste of the year
Showboy (Showbeezy)
Gospel Song of the year
Mensuro – Hagan ft Benji
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Sabina Sefa
High Life Artist of the year
Papa Tinko
High Life Song of the year
Yebewu Nti – Dada Hafco
Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the year
Kasiebo
Reggae / Dancehall Song of the year
Play Twice – Jefri King
Female Vocalist of the year
Amazing Gee
Male Vocalist of the year
Kuame Eugene
Hip Hop Song of the year
Journey – Kay Tee
Hip Life Song of the year
Boo Bi Yede – Opanka ft Kuame Eugine
Hip Life / Hip Hop Artiste of the year
Choir Master
Best Rapper of the year
Tee Rhyme
Best Group of the year
Roll Call
Afro Pop Song of the year
Mariama – Nuru Shaba
Best Collaboration of the year
Asuoden God (Pope Skinny) ft Shatta Wale – Borga
Eastside Song of the year
Meho Ye Mede – Koo Kyei
Best New Artist of the year
Phada Gaza
Sound Engineer of the year
Sunny Beats
Music Producer of the year
Qhola Beatz
Record Promoter of the year
Dj Blay – Agoo FM
Influential Artiste In Ghana
Stonebwoy
Artiste of the year
Kuame Eugene
Life Time Achievement Award
Elder Dr. Emmanuel Kwasi Mireku