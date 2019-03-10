Akiyana To Headline Miss Ghana France 2019

Akiyana

Young Ghanaian dancehall artiste Angelina Akiyana Kweku, known in the showbiz scene as Akiyana, has been billed to perform at this year's edition of the annual Miss Ghana France.

Scheduled to take place at the Espace Venise, 30 Route De Groslay, 95200 Sarcelles France on April 30, the event organisers say it is expected to attract thousands of Ghanaians, as well as other African nationals.

Akiyana, who is credited with hit songs such as 'Nobody Bad', 'More Paper', 'Jah', 'Akiyana Pray', among others, will be performing alongside selected France-based Ghanaian artistes and a guest artiste from UK.

The beauty pageant, organised by Gold Coast Events, in collaboration with Young Mission Entertainment, is aimed at celebrating the richness of Ghanaian culture.

The organisers have promised that this year's event will be exciting, considering a number of packages put in place to entertain patron.

Commenting on this year's event, the organisers said, “This year's event promises to be bigger and better. It's going to be a night where the true Ghanaian culture will be on display.”

—Daily Guide