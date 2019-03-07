Fashion Gurus To Represent Ghana At Int’l Fashion Week In Netherlands

A delegation of 14 young fashion entrepreneurs are attending the International Fashion Week Amsterdam slated for March 4 to 11, 2019.

The Ghana Design Network (GDN) in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Accra, Vlisco Group and organizers of The International Fashion Weeks is embarking on the one week fashion mission to The World Fashion Centre in the Netherlands.

This is the first of its' kind with the delegation comprising young, vibrant fashion entrepreneurs who have successfully established their fashion businesses and are looking to expose and spread their brands for the international world as well as take advantage of opportunities to go global.

The delegation was hosted at the Netherlands embassy in Accra on Thursday 28th February, 2019 by the Deputy Head of Mission, Ms. Katja Lasseur, who asked the participants to take advantage of the Dutch Embassy's support for young entrepreneurs and the Holland-Ghana agenda to build their businesses and also represent the nation with their best.

Mrs. Gladys Ofei, the Senior Trade and Information Officer at the Netherlands Embassy also took the participants through vital information regarding Ghana's trade and cultural relations with the Netherlands, opportunities for young entrepreneurs and various commitments of the Netherlands Embassy in the creative sector, in addition to the main Agricultural and WASH sectors.

Participating in this year's International Fashion Week from Ghana are fashion designers, fashion photographers, stylists, models and fashion influencers including; Afua Rida of StyldedByRida, Aaron Gyabaah Jnr. Yeboah of African Lens, Beatrice Asare Mantakah of Threaded Tribes, Belinda Ofori of Turquoise Couture, Bernnett Brako Asiamah of Bello Couture and Dominic Agyemang Pambour of Eketino.

Others are Emmanuel Yeboah Bobbie of Bob Pixel, Jeffery Nii Hammond of Neno MMX, Johnson Opoku Donkor of Jommo's Clothing, Model Julee Djoulde Bocoum of MisJulee, Kenneth Tetteh of Kenneth Tetteh Collection, Nana K. Duah of Oxygen Ghana/Vertu, Roberta Oye Appiah of Roye and Steve French of Steve French Illustrations.

The aim of the Fashion Design Mission to the Amsterdam Fashion Week in 2019 is to build stronger relations between Ghana and the Netherlands within the creative sector, focusing on Fashion Design.

Their mission is expected to expose Ghanaian Fashion Entrepreneurs to the international world of Fashion and Design, build stronger fashion trade relations between Ghana and the Netherlands, establish the platform for knowledge and skills transfer and strengthen the Aid-to-Trade agenda for both parties.

The Ghana Design Network (GDN) was originally set up with the support of the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RvO) and the Royal Netherlands Embassy in Accra to help build the ecosystem of Design and the Creative Business Services in Ghana, bridging the gap between the Creative community, business associations and relevant Government institutions.

The focus is to strengthen the creative sector learning from the top creative sector and equipping the young Ghanaian creative with skills trainings, exposure through exchanges, workshops, networking with designers, design agencies, corporate and social organizations, government institutions both locally and worldwide.

