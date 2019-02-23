R Kelly In 'Hot Waters'; Charged With 10 Counts Of Sexual Abuse

Embattled R Kelly has been accused of criminal sexual abuse

Singer R Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois, US media report. The singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has faced claims of sexual abuse against women for decades.

He has never been convicted and denies all the allegations.

According to court records seen by US media, the 52-year-old is expected in court on 8 March.

Source: BBC