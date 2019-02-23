Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
24 minutes ago

R Kelly In 'Hot Waters'; Charged With 10 Counts Of Sexual Abuse

By Modern Ghana
Embattled R Kelly has been accused of criminal sexual abuse
Singer R Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois, US media report. The singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has faced claims of sexual abuse against women for decades.

He has never been convicted and denies all the allegations.

According to court records seen by US media, the 52-year-old is expected in court on 8 March.

Source: BBC

General News
