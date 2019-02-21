My Father Pat Thomas Didn’t Spend A Dime On My Music Career—Singer Nana Yaa

Fast-rising musician Nana Yaa recently stated in an interview that her father Pat Thomas has never spent a dime to help her in her career.

She added that despite her father’s influence in the Art industry, he didn’t contribute in any way to her success in the music industry.

“I want people to know that I didn’t have an easy play because my father is Pat Thomas I will have an easy ride or things on a silver platter, no no no I didn’t get that support from him. I didn’t get that help from him so I had to work. Everything that I am today as an artist, I didn’t get any help from my father”.

“I had hustle as a woman and female artist on my own, by myself and the help of my team to get to where I am today. I don’t want people to have that notion that my father is Pat Thomas so I had it easy, I didn’t get it easy at all, everything is the opposite. I’m still struggling but its good cos it makes me a strong artiste and appreciate things in life more”, she added.

Nana Yaa also revealed that the only help she got from his father is some part of his craft she inherited.

“The only thing I got from him is my talent though it’s from God I also got some from my dad. If I’m singing you will see me as a female version of my father because certain ways I sing and dance on the stage and the way I jump is like my father. These are the little things I inherited from my father, which I’m grateful for. But a situation whereby he would hold my hand and take me to this person and say help my daughter or give me money never happened”, she revealed.

Pat Thomas is a Ghanaian highlife musician. Thomas early inspiration to become a singer was a vocalist Joss Aikins. Thomas started his musical career in 1960s when he collaborated with Ebo Taylor. In 1974 he formed the band Sweet Beans and with them, he recorded his first album False lover.