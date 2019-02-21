‘Waakye Guy Guy’ Sponsors Araba Sey & Celebrity Friends Mountain Hike On Saturday, February 23

Waakye Guy Guy’, a Ghanaian food delivery company is sponsoring Award-winning Model Araba Sey and her celebrity friends mountain hike on Saturday February 23.

The company will provide their delicious food to patrons of the hike in this month of love .

“Araba Sey’s mountain hike with her celebrity friends is a great initiative and we are glad to be a part of it. Staying fit is the motivation for success, and a path that everyone should embark on.

I believe the initiative has the potential to become a global brand, and one that would make Ghana proud.” Says Mr. Remy-Tay Chris, CEO Of GuyGuy Foods

The exciting, adventurous and educative fun trip to the highest mountains in Ghana – Afadja.

There will be fun activities including treasure hunt, climb and win, party in the bus, and also a chat segment.

“This trip is mainly to educate the youth on how to discover themselves and be productive through entertainment.” explains Sey.

The trip will cost 150 Cedis – covering transportation, breakfast, entrance fee to Afadjato, lunch and drinks.

Join your favourite personalities for a fun-filled networking trip. For more information, call 0505958181.

‘A Mountain Hike with Araba Sey and the Stars’ is powered by AS Career Consult in partnership with Cypress Ghana.

