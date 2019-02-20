Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
30 minutes ago | Movie News

Diana Asamoah And KOD Are All Mad People – Nana Tornado (Video)

By Mustapha Attractive

219201942540 8dt2wjivuq 20190219 060747

GGhanaian actor Emil Gerald Wood popularly known as Nana Tornado has lambasted celebrated gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah for pronouncing that anybody who drinks alcohol is senseless.

Nana Tornado did not spare TV and radio personality Kofi Okyere Darko as he claims he does not know KOD ‘from Adam’ but the latter has decided to be insulting him for reasons best known to him and it is only mad people who behave as such.

In a video interview with Attractive Mustapha on Attractive TV, Nana Tornado said Diana Asamoah needs to read the Bible well because according to his own interpretation, Jesus Christ got drunk whilst traveling with his disciples on the sea to the extent that when the ship was sinking he could not feel it.

“Then Diana Asamoah is a mad woman. Because the Bible even tells us that her Jesus Christ got drunk and slept deeply whilst traveling by ship on the sea with his disciples and the disciples had to scream his name several times before he woke up.”

The actor also said he is a ‘free-thinker’ who does not believe in Christianity and would not bother attending church services because to prosper in life demands personal efforts and common sense but not prayers or prophecies from some self-acclaimed men of God.

[/TUBE]

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Contributor
Movie News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Van Vicker cautions fans against imposters as he gets verified on Instagram
Davido’s “Fall” Still An Intentional Sensation
Acting Nude Not Part Of My Plans---Yvonne Nelson
It's not easy for women in the Entertainment industry to rise - Gloria Sarfo (Video)
TOP STORIES

Two NDC's 'Hawks' Warrior And Abu Taliban Arrested Over Kuma...

4 hours ago

Mahama Appointee Hot Over NDC Kumasi Shooting

10 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line